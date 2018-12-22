Redskins

Josh Johnson and Blaine Gabbert were both backups to Colin Kaepernick in 2014

johnson-kaepernick-gabbert-1920x1080.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By Ethan Cadeaux December 22, 2018 6:07 PM

Nobody expected either Josh Johnson or Blaine Gabbert to be playing meaningful football in 2018.

But on Saturday, they were both in the game for teams competing for a playoff spot. The two quarterbacks go back much further than Saturday's matchup.

In 2014, the two were teammates on the San Francisco 49ers, serving as backups to starter Colin Kaepernick.

This season, Johnson was not on an NFL roster until Dec. 5, when the Redskins signed him following a leg injury to backup quarterback Colt McCoy. He was thrown into the action in the second half of his first game with the Redskins, after starter Mark Sanchez was largely ineffective in a blowout loss to the Giants. Last week, Johnson started his second consecutive game at quarterback for the Redskins, leading them to victory against the Jaguars last week in his first NFL start since 2011.

Gabbert signed a two-year deal with the Titans before the 2018 season, serving as the primary backup to Marcus Mariota. He's appeared in six games this season, including two starts, due to lingering injuries to Mariota's right elbow, his throwing arm.

In the second quarter of Saturday's Redskins-Titans contest, Mariota re-injured that same elbow after landing on it on a sack from Jonathan Allen. As of post time, he has yet to return to the game. 

In 2014, the duo combined for seven total pass attempts that season (Johnson did not attempt a pass for the 49ers).

Redskins are officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs with Eagles' Week 16 victory

josh_johnson_sad_ap.jpg
Associated Press Images

By Tyler Byrum December 23, 2018 4:22 PM

A mountain of obstacles piled up on the Washington Redskins as the season went on, but somehow entering Week 16 there was a fairly clear path for the team to make the postseason.

As Jake Elliott nailed a 35-yard field goal for the Philadelphia Eagles with time expiring against the Houston Texans, the Redskins finally saw their playoff hopes come to an end. 

The Dallas Cowboys (9-6) locked up the NFC East title and there is no possible way for the Redskins to make a Wild Card spot. The Seahawks (8-6), Vikings (8-6-1) and Eagles (8-7) are all guaranteed to finish ahead of them in the standings. 

Philadelphia owns the tiebreaker over Washington due to the record in their division. Therefore any three-way tiebreakers in the NFC would eliminate the Redskins from consideration. 

At 7-8 the Redskins will not make the postseason. For the third straight season, and eighth time out of the past 11, Washington will be watching January football from their couches. 

There's still one game remaining on the schedule as the Redskins host the Eagles in Week 17. At this point, the only thing Washington has to play for is pride and to be a spoiler on the defending Super Bowl champions' playoff hopes.

Josh Johnson to start Week 17 for Redskins, Colt McCoy not ready for return

johnson_colt_mccoy_usat.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By JP Finlay December 23, 2018 3:17 PM

The ride will continue for Josh Johnson as the Washington Redskins quarterback for at least one more week. 

Jay Gruden made clear Johnson will start Week 17 against the Eagles in the season finale. The head coach said “for sure” that Johnson will lead the Redskins, which will mark his first ever start at FedEx Field. 

There had been speculation that Colt McCoy would be able to return for the Eagles game. He broke his leg in early December on a Monday night game against Philadelphia but hoped to get back on the field. 

Recovering in time for Week 17 always seemed like a long shot, and now it’s officially not going to happen for McCoy. 

In two starts, Johnson has energized the Redskins offense despite somewhat pedestrian numbers. 

Against Jacksonville, Johnson was able to engineer a fourth quarter comeback win. Against Tennessee, Johnson looked like he was going to again get a comeback victory until a late interception cost the Redskins the game.

