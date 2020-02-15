Redskins

Lessons the Redskins can learn from Josh Norman and Paul Richardson's tenures

By Peter Hailey February 15, 2020 11:15 AM

Josh Norman and Paul Richardson were two pieces the Redskins brought in on hefty five-year deals, but now both are gone without seeing those deals reach their respective conclusions. Washington released Norman and then Richardson on Friday, ending each player's disappointing time with the franchise.

Those disappointing times contain a pair of lessons for the Burgundy and Gold, too.

When the Redskins signed Norman in 2016, he was coming off of a spectacular season with the Panthers. The DB picked off four passes, forced three fumbles and scored two touchdowns for Carolina, and when they surprisingly let him go, Bruce Allen pounced.

Norman would never match that level of production again, though, and by the end of 2019, he was ceding time to guys even the most hardcore fans had never heard of. He deserves blame for that drop-off, too, as he was the one who dropped plenty of interceptable passes and who started getting burnt by lesser opponents on a fairly regular basis.

But the Redskins are at fault as well, and this is where the first lesson can be learned.

It never felt like the defense was prepared to get the most out of Norman's skills, forcing him to line up in man coverage when that wasn't his strength. No. 24 was at his best when he could sit in a zone and use his instincts, not when he had to rely on his mediocre speed in one-on-one matchups.

For some reason, the team made an enormous investment in Norman, then largely refused to shape their schemes around that investment. He's absolutely culpable in what will ultimately go down as a failed tenure, but so are the coordinators and position coaches who chose not to adjust. 

The Richardson signing, meanwhile, was the right idea, at least on the surface. He was coming off of his best year as a pro when Washington acquired him in 2018, and the expectation was he'd take the next step once he was a part of an offense that featured him more.

They overlooked Richardson's significant injury history, however, which forced him to land on injured reserve twice and prevented him from ever becoming a consistent target. Therein lies the second lesson.

Richardson is just one example of how the Redskins have lately put too much stock in players with injury issues. In the past couple of seasons alone, they've seen their competitive hopes dashed thanks to the losses of Richardson, Chris Thompson, Jordan Reed, Derrius Guice, Reuben Foster, Shawn Lauvao and others.

The organization took a risk by slotting all of those names into key parts of their depth chart, knowing full well that they all tended to get hurt. Those decisions have cost them tremendously.

Moving forward, Ron Rivera will look to build out his roster, and thanks to the releases of Norman and Richardson, he has more money to do so in free agency. It'll be on him to spend it wisely — and realize the mistakes his new team has made recently.

If Rivera wants to replace Norman with a pricey free agent corner, for instance, he and Jack Del Rio will need to ensure that corner will be coming to a defense where he can thrive. In fact, they already have one defensive back they need to take advantage of in Landon Collins, or else he may leave in a few years on a similar note as Norman.

In general, Rivera and his staff must be flexible and put their stars in the right roles.

And when it comes to committing big money to free agents, the Redskins may have to be pickier about durability. Most NFL players will have some injury concerns, and some will suffer ones in the future that are impossible to foresee. Yet guys like Richardson, who had multiple I.R. stints before joining Washington, may need to be bypassed for healthier options.

Poor personnel choices will happen. That said, the Redskins can do a better job of limiting them. If Rivera, Kyle Smith and the rest of the front office are wiser with whom they bring in, and then mold their systems around those additions, then there should be fewer Normans and Richardsons in the coming years. 

How much do people love Ron Rivera? Watch this video from Charlotte

By JP Finlay February 15, 2020 3:40 PM

Panthers owner David Tepper fired head coach Ron Rivera after Week 12 of the 2019 season. Usually an in-season firing means that fans have turned on the coach amid a lost season.

In Carolina, that wasn't exactly the case.

When Rivera was fired, he and his wife Stephanie took out a full-page ad in The Charlotte Observer to thank a number of people and show gratitude for his nine years as head coach of the Panthers. That's unusual.

It seems that many Panthers fans were waiting to get their opportunity to thank Rivera, and on Saturday, it came.

Hundreds of Carolina fans showed up in Charlotte to say goodbye to Rivera as well as raise money for the Charlotte Humane Society. Why? Rivera decided to hold a yard sale of sorts, selling much of his Panthers gear, signed shirts and memorabilia going to the Humane Society. The event raised more than $30,000. 

The whole idea is admirable, and it appears from social media that the execution was a hit. 

Rivera's relationship with Redskins fans is just beginning, but if the crowd in Charlotte is any indication, it should be a fun ride. Winning helps too, and for most of his nine seasons in Carolina the Panthers won. That will build goodwill with any fan base, and in Washington, fans are desperate for some playoff football. 

After cuts, Redskins enter NFL's top 10 in cap space ahead of free agency

By JP Finlay February 14, 2020 4:02 PM

When Valentine's Day started, the Redskins looked to be in good salary cap position with nearly $40 million in spending space. By the time Valentine's Day ends, the Redskins will be in great salary cap position. 

The team released four players on Friday: Josh Norman, Paul Richardson, Chris Odom and Kenny Ladler. All told, that creates another $16 million in cap space, meaning Washington should have at least $55 million to spend when free agency opens next month. 

Norman accounts for the bulk of the new savings with a personal cap relief of $12.5 million. Richardson creates another $2.5 million in space while Ladler and Odom combine for more than $1 million.

The moves vault the Redskins from the middle of the league in available cap room into the Top 10 of the NFL, about equal to the Texans with $55 million in space and just behind the Giants at $62 million. 

Keep in mind there are likely more cost-saving moves coming in Washington.

Releasing veteran tight end Jordan Reed could create another $8.5 million in cap space, and should that happen, the Redskins would leap frog the Giants and the Broncos in cap space and be sitting with the sixth-most cap room in the NFL with $63 million. 

Veterans Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Williams combine for a cap figure of about $25 million. Williams didn't play in 2019 and Kerrigan missed time to injury for the first time in his career. It's doubtful that both or maybe even either player gets released, but if a trade or restructured contract happens with either guy, there could be even more cap savings for the organization. 

Expect the Redskins to be active in free agency with cornerback and tight end a significant need. After the Valentine's Day moves, the Redskins have room to grow.

Salary cap information courtesy of OvertheCap.com.

