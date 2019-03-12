Preston Smith and Jamison Crowder will get the deserved attention for their big contracts, but losing Ty Nsekhe is notable for the Redskins as well.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old reportedly agreed to sign with the Bills, and the deal will become official on Wednesday. The two-year contract carries with it $7.7 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $14.5 million.

Nsekhe had been with Washington for the past four seasons and had made a total of 16 starts during that span. He was very valuable to the Burgundy and Gold, thanks to his versatility at right and left tackle and the fact that Trent Williams and Morgan Moses both tend to get dinged up and miss time at their starting spots.

Last offseason, Nsekhe was a restricted free agent. The 'Skins gave him a second-round tender, which he eventually signed and which paid him $2.9 million.

This time around, however, he hit unrestricted free agency and Buffalo decided to snatch him up. That means the Redskins are in need of a reliable backup who can fill the role Nsekhe had filled so capably since 2015. Geron Christian is there, but they could use more help considering how little he showed as a rookie.

Fortunately, the 2019 NFL Draft looks to be filled with plenty of viable O-line prospects. The team could also look to replace their departed vet with another vet, but that player will have to come on a bargain because of the franchise's cap situation as well as the fact that he'll be a backup.

