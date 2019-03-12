Redskins

With Ty Nsekhe leaving, the Redskins need to find some quality offensive line depth

By Peter Hailey March 12, 2019 3:45 PM

Preston Smith and Jamison Crowder will get the deserved attention for their big contracts, but losing Ty Nsekhe is notable for the Redskins as well.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old reportedly agreed to sign with the Bills, and the deal will become official on Wednesday. The two-year contract carries with it $7.7 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $14.5 million.

Nsekhe had been with Washington for the past four seasons and had made a total of 16 starts during that span. He was very valuable to the Burgundy and Gold, thanks to his versatility at right and left tackle and the fact that Trent Williams and Morgan Moses both tend to get dinged up and miss time at their starting spots.

Last offseason, Nsekhe was a restricted free agent. The 'Skins gave him a second-round tender, which he eventually signed and which paid him $2.9 million.

This time around, however, he hit unrestricted free agency and Buffalo decided to snatch him up. That means the Redskins are in need of a reliable backup who can fill the role Nsekhe had filled so capably since 2015. Geron Christian is there, but they could use more help considering how little he showed as a rookie.

Fortunately, the 2019 NFL Draft looks to be filled with plenty of viable O-line prospects. The team could also look to replace their departed vet with another vet, but that player will have to come on a bargain because of the franchise's cap situation as well as the fact that he'll be a backup.

Vernon Davis weighs in on new teammates Case Keenum and Landon Collins

By Ryan Homler March 12, 2019 10:44 PM

On Tuesday, Redskins veteran tight end and DMV native Vernon Davis returned to Truesdell Education Campus in Northwest D.C. for a ceremony celebrating the NFL veteran's career and contributions to his local community.

During the event, Davis also took some time to talk football. Specifically, the tight end spoke on two of the major moves the Redskins have made this season: the trade for Case Keenum and the big signing of free agent safety Landon Collins.

Starting with the player that Davis could be catching passes from in a few months, Keenum is a player that the tight end admitted he is not too familiar with besides a little tape he has watched on him. However, Davis was confident that any move the Redskins front office was willing to make is one he could get behind. 

"You can only be optimistic," Davis told NBC Sports Washington. "I feel that he's a tremendous asset."

As for his thoughts on the signing of Landon Collins, Davis couldn't help but break into a smile when talking about the money the safety will be receiving.

"Pretty healthy contract he was able to get there," Davis said with a smile and a laugh.

Speaking on his fit with the team, he's happy to see an opponent become a teammate calling Collins a, "great talent" and expressing his excitement to get to work with the newest addition.

When asked about what other moves he thinks the Redskins should make this offseason, Davis didn't have much in mind. To him, a lot of the team's success will come from what's already on the roster.

"I feel like we're so talented across the board," Davis said.

Besides analyzing the offseason transactions, Davis' Tuesday included a trip down memory lane and a prestigious honor. At his former elementary school in front of a community, he's had a large impact on, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser presented Davis with a mural and declared that going forward March 12 would now be "Vernon Davis Day".  

The 13-year veteran has done a lot to help out those who live where he once did. With his "Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts" charity and "Read 85" campaign, Davis has helped improve education and creativity in the youth.

Redskins players reacted just like you on Twitter to shocking Odell Beckham trade to Browns

odell-beckham-chris-thompson-chat-skins-giants-usat.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

By Josh Luckenbaugh March 12, 2019 8:42 PM

NFL Twitter exploded Tuesday as the news broke the Giants had traded Odell Beckham to the Browns. And several Redskins players got in on the fun to celebrate Beckham leaving the NFC East.

Derrius Guice, just like everyone else, was SHOCKED. 

Meanwhile, Chris Thompson thinks we're all living in a video game universe now. 

And Josh Norman took the opportunity to take yet another shot at Giants GM Dave Gettleman, for whom Norman played during his time with the Panthers. 

If you can't tell, the Redskins are very excited that they don't have to face Beckham twice a year anymore. 

