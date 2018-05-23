Wizards' third pre-draft workout to feature local stars including GW's Yuta Watanabe

The Wizards will hold their third pre-draft workout on Thursday at Capital One Arena, this time featuring four local standouts out of the six players attending. Highlighting that group is Yuta Watanabe of George Washington, the Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year.
Here is the full list with notes on each player...
Phillip Carr, F, Morgan State (6-9, 205)
Carr averaged 13.7 points and 9.3 rebounds this past season at Morgan State in Maryland. He shot 84.6 percent from the free throw line, excellent for a big man.
Potential fit with Wizards: candidate for summer league or G-League team as undrafted free agent
James Daniel III, G, Tennessee (6-0, 172)
Originally from Hampton, Va., Daniel III played four years at Howard University in D.C. before transferring to Tennessee as a redshirt senior. He was the MEAC Player of the Year in his last healthy season at Howard. Daniel III averaged 5.6 points in 35 games for the Volunteers.
Potential fit with Wizards: candidate for summer league or G-League team as undrafted free agent
Marcus Derrickson, F, Georgetown (6-7, 250)
Derrickson hails from nearby Bowie, Md. He played three years with the Hoyas and averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and shot 46.5 percent from three this past season.
Potential fit with Wizards: candidate for summer league or G-League team as undrafted free agent
Junior Etou, F, Tulsa (6-8, 235)
Originally from the Republic of Congo, Etou went to high school at Bishop O'Connell in Arlington, Va. He is Serge Ibaka's cousin and didn't start playing basketball until he was 15. Etou averaged 15.0 points and 7.9 rebounds this past season.
Potential fit with Wizards: candidate for summer league or G-League team as undrafted free agent
Junior Robinson, G, Mount St. Mary's (5-5, 150)
The Northeast Conference Player of the Year, Robinson averaged 22.0 points and 4.8 assists this past season. He was a four-year starter at Mount St. Mary's.
Potential fit with Wizards: candidate for summer league or G-League team as undrafted free agent
Yuta Watanabe, F, George Washington (6-9, 205)
One of the best basketball players to ever come from Japan, Watanabe was a defensive standout for the Colonials who developed into a solid scorer by his senior year. This past season, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He is known in Japan as 'The Chosen One' and both of his parents played basketball professionally. NBC Sports Washington first reported he would work out with the Wizards this week.
Potential fit with Wizards: candidate for summer league or G-League team as undrafted free agent; best chance for NBA is as defensive specialist
