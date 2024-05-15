 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GNkEnN2XUAALcym.jpeg
NCAA men’s regionals: High drama as top seed, four No. 2 seeds fail to advance
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Knicks fan Scott McLaughlin backs up the smack by posting fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_xandercallaway_240515.jpg
Schauffele, Mendoza look ahead to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_toddwithbryson_240515.jpg
DeChambeau: I can play ‘really well’ at Valhalla
nbc_golf_lf_wagner18thhole_240515.jpg
Valhalla’s 18th hole is ‘paramount’ at PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GNkEnN2XUAALcym.jpeg
NCAA men’s regionals: High drama as top seed, four No. 2 seeds fail to advance
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Knicks fan Scott McLaughlin backs up the smack by posting fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_xandercallaway_240515.jpg
Schauffele, Mendoza look ahead to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_toddwithbryson_240515.jpg
DeChambeau: I can play ‘really well’ at Valhalla
nbc_golf_lf_wagner18thhole_240515.jpg
Valhalla’s 18th hole is ‘paramount’ at PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 108th Indianapolis 500 - Practice 3

May 15, 2024 07:02 PM
Watch highlights from the third practice session for the 108th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.