2022 WC draw recap: Favorites, toughest group

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix and USATF Distance Classic at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles.
Mondo Duplantis, star of ‘Born to Fly,’ returns to Stockholm; Diamond League TV, stream info
Donovan Hinish.jpg
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps
Martin Truex Jr.
Drivers to watch at Chicago Street Course race

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix and USATF Distance Classic at Drake Stadium on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles.
Mondo Duplantis, star of ‘Born to Fly,’ returns to Stockholm; Diamond League TV, stream info
Donovan Hinish.jpg
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps
Martin Truex Jr.
Drivers to watch at Chicago Street Course race

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
2022 WC draw recap: Favorites, toughest group
April 1, 2022 04:52 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards share their biggest takeaways and predictions during the 2022 World Cup draw.