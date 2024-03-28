What is USMNT's expectation for 2024 Copa America?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among invites to USA Basketball camp ahead of Paris Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Richmond can set up end to Ford’s winless streak
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Big .500 rule implications for Stanford, others at 31-team Goodwin event
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Laettner: NIL, transfer portal are ‘bad’ for CBB
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among invites to USA Basketball camp ahead of Paris Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Richmond can set up end to Ford’s winless streak
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Big .500 rule implications for Stanford, others at 31-team Goodwin event
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Laettner: NIL, transfer portal are ‘bad’ for CBB
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
NFL free agency: Henry’s stock up, Fields’ down
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What is USMNT's expectation for 2024 Copa America?
March 28, 2024 11:54 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards discuss what the United States' CONCACAF Nations League three-peat means heading into this summer's Copa America.
Close Ad