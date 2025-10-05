 Skip navigation
sanderson_farms_trophy_1920.jpg
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos, USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Penn State at UCLA
Inside the AP Poll: Why Penn State and Texas fell out of the Top 25

nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites

Potential 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders

October 5, 2025 03:30 PM
Jerry Bailey, Steve Kornacki and others give their 'soapbox' takes about the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic as we approach one of the biggest horse racing events of the year.

nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_wolbha_251005.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_newnf_251005.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
nbc_pl_burnelygoal_251005.jpg
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251005.jpg
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251005.jpg
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
nbc_pl_astonvillagoal2_251005.jpg
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251005.jpg
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_251005.jpg
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_astonvilla1_251005.jpg
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251005.jpg
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pereiraredcard_251005.jpg
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
nbc_pl_angediscussion_251005.jpg
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota