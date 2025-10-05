Potential 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos, USA second
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Inside the AP Poll: Why Penn State and Texas fell out of the Top 25
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos, USA second
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Inside the AP Poll: Why Penn State and Texas fell out of the Top 25
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Potential 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders
October 5, 2025 03:30 PM
Jerry Bailey, Steve Kornacki and others give their 'soapbox' takes about the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic as we approach one of the biggest horse racing events of the year.
Latest Clips
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue