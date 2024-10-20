 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Round Three
Gary Woodland’s 65 put him in contention at Shriners Children’s Open
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series-Ambetter Health 302
Las Vegas Xfinity Series results, driver points: AJ Allmendinger scores first win of season
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Chargers vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michstchilesint_241019.jpg
Chiles reflects on homecoming win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_michstsmithint_241019.jpg
Smith discusses ‘well-rounded’ Michigan State win
nbc_cfb_mstmarshcthcartertd_241019.jpg
Marsh’s stellar catch sets up Carter TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Round Three
Gary Woodland’s 65 put him in contention at Shriners Children’s Open
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series-Ambetter Health 302
Las Vegas Xfinity Series results, driver points: AJ Allmendinger scores first win of season
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Chargers vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michstchilesint_241019.jpg
Chiles reflects on homecoming win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_michstsmithint_241019.jpg
Smith discusses ‘well-rounded’ Michigan State win
nbc_cfb_mstmarshcthcartertd_241019.jpg
Marsh’s stellar catch sets up Carter TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chiles connects with Foster Jr. for 18-yard TD

October 19, 2024 09:38 PM
Aidan Chiles delivers a perfect touchdown strike to Montorie Foster Jr. to extend Michigan State's lead to 19-7 over Iowa in the third quarter.