 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Orioles trade reliever Bryan Baker to Rays for 37th pick in draft

Top Clips

sextonbets.jpg
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Orioles trade reliever Bryan Baker to Rays for 37th pick in draft

Top Clips

sextonbets.jpg
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Martin brothers cherish 'special' Spring Creek

July 10, 2025 03:33 PM
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas catch up with Alex and Jeremy Martin about this weekend's action at Spring Creek, their family business, and the transition from racer to promoter.

Latest Clips

sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
Stage_7_prev_raw.jpg
05:27
Can Van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_bte_sinnervsdjokavic_250710.jpg
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
nbc_bte_psgvschelsea_250710.jpg
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250710.jpg
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs6finish_250710.jpg
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish