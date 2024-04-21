 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Corales Puntacana purse payout: What winner Billy Horschel and field made
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Billy Horschel goes to Puntacana and leaves with eighth PGA Tour win
IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix - Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Scott Dixon wins; Colton Herta takes blame for hitting Josef Newgarden

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240421.jpg
Herta happy with second despite Newgarden incident
nbc_indy_newgardenintvv2_240421.jpg
Newgarden shares view of contact with Herta
nbc_indy_dixonintv_240421.jpg
Dixon describes ‘tough’ IndyCar Long Beach win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Corales Puntacana purse payout: What winner Billy Horschel and field made
Corales Puntacana Championship - Final Round
Billy Horschel goes to Puntacana and leaves with eighth PGA Tour win
IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix - Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix updates: Scott Dixon wins; Colton Herta takes blame for hitting Josef Newgarden

Top Clips

nbc_indy_hertaintv_240421.jpg
Herta happy with second despite Newgarden incident
nbc_indy_newgardenintvv2_240421.jpg
Newgarden shares view of contact with Herta
nbc_indy_dixonintv_240421.jpg
Dixon describes ‘tough’ IndyCar Long Beach win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Palou shares insight into Long Beach dual-strategy

April 21, 2024 05:42 PM
Alex Palou comes home third in the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach and discusses the two-strategies at play that saw teammate Scott Dixon in victory lane.