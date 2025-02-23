 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR admits it should have called a caution at end of Atlanta Xfinity race
Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
Nikki Hiltz wins distance double, Josh Hoey gets American record at USATF Indoor Champs

oly_atm60h_hollowaywin_250223.jpg
Holloway extends 60m hurdles win streak at Indoors
oly_atw60h_russellwinv2_250223.jpg
Russell leans for personal best in 60m hurdles
nbc_pl_salahalltimediscussion_250223.jpg
Where does Salah rank all-time in PL history?

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Holmes coasts to dominant 400m win

February 23, 2025 02:37 PM
Alexis Holmes secured a dominant victory in the women's 400m at USATF Indoor Championships, coming up just short of the world's fastest time.