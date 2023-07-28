Alker 'relishing' his time at The Senior Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
nbc_pft_ridleyreputation_230728.jpg
Ridley has opportunity to earn reputation back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diamond League And Kamila Skolimowska Memorial
Thiago Braz, Rio Olympic pole vault champ, provisionally suspended over banned substance
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal
MLB: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgat_cejkapresser_230728.jpg
Cejka ‘fought all day long’ in Senior Open Round 2
nbc_pft_pkobservationsv2_230728.jpg
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
nbc_pft_ridleyreputation_230728.jpg
Ridley has opportunity to earn reputation back

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Alker 'relishing' his time at The Senior Open

July 28, 2023 10:46 AM
Steven Alker discusses his 3-under par performance in Round 2 at The Senior Open, citing his approach to managing the changing winds and overall enjoyment playing at Royal Porthcawl.