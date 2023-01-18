Skip navigation
Allen opens up on controversial disqualification
January 18, 2023 01:06 PM
Devon Allen sits down with NBC Sports' Mary Omatiga to discuss his side of the story behind his disqualification at the World Athletics Championship last summer.
