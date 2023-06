Americans Howes, Jones in contention for overall titles

Hear from Americans Austin Jones and Skyler Howes after they moved into the the lead of their respective categories, as well as Seth Quintero. Also hear from international competitors Adrien van Beveren, Kevin and Luciano Benavides, Nasser Al-Attiyah, and Sebastien Loeb after Stage 11 of the 2023 Dakar Rally.