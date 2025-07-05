 Skip navigation
Ryder DiFrancesco Motocross
2025 RedBud Motocross 250 Qualification: Ryder DiFrancesco earns first fastest time
MX 2025 Rd 01 Pala Jett Lawrence 01.JPG
2025 RedBud Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence sweeps sessions
AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Examining NASCAR Cup 2nd-round In-Season Challenge matchups at Chicago

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again

Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point

July 5, 2025 10:18 AM
This face-off between Benjamin Thomas and Matteo Vercher led to a unique crash as the pair searched for the KOM point during Stage 1 of the Tour de France.

nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
19:15
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
04:54
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
05:30
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
nbc_roto_palmeiraschelsea_250703.jpg
01:43
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
nbc_roto_mercurywings_250703.jpg
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
nbc_soccer_uswntvscanada_250702.jpg
15:04
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal3_250702.jpg
26
Ryan slots in USWNT’s third goal against Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250702.jpg
01:22
Hutton scores her first goal for USWNT vs. Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal1_250702.jpg
01:45
Coffey gets USWNT on the board against Canada
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers