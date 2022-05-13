 Skip navigation
Benjamin upset by dos Santos in 400mH in Doha
May 13, 2022 12:47 PM
Rai Benjamin of the U.S. finishes second in the men's 400m hurdles during the Diamond League meet in Doha behind Alison dos Santos of Brazil, who finished with a world-leading time of 47.24.