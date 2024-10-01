Bet it in a Minute: IND-NW, Iowa-OSU, Week 6

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Southern California
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Pete Rose Warms Up At Shea Stadium
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play with Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour event at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_lukelist_241001.jpg
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
nbc_pl_leigoal2v3_241001.jpg
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
nbc_roto_betncaaf12pm_241001.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UCLA-PSU, MIZZ-TAMU, Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Southern California
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Pete Rose Warms Up At Shea Stadium
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two
PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play with Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour event at St. Andrews

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_lukelist_241001.jpg
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
nbc_pl_leigoal2v3_241001.jpg
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
nbc_roto_betncaaf12pm_241001.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: UCLA-PSU, MIZZ-TAMU, Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bet it in a Minute: IND-NW, Iowa-OSU, Week 6

October 1, 2024 03:46 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their best bets for the 3pm slate in college football Week 6.