Bet it in a Minute: UCLA-PSU, MIZZ-TAMU, Week 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person
Tim Layden
,
Tim Layden
,
PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play with Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour event at St. Andrews
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Bet it in a Minute: IND-NW, Iowa-OSU, Week 6
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person
Tim Layden
,
Tim Layden
,
PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan to play with Jay Monahan, Rory McIlroy in DP World Tour event at St. Andrews
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Bet it in a Minute: IND-NW, Iowa-OSU, Week 6
ICYMI: Justin’s screamer puts Leicester City level
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: UCLA-PSU, MIZZ-TAMU, Week 6
October 1, 2024 03:45 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dazell discuss a handful of games in the 12pm window that they are betting for college football week 6.
Close Ad