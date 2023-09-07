Watch Now
49ers have some red flags against the Steelers
The San Francisco 49ers may be favored against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but Jay Croucher has some red flags bettors should take into account before wagering on this game.
Can MIA learn from last year’s loss to LAC?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the matchup between the Dolphins and the Chargers and whether Miami will have a better game plan this week as opposed to last year where Los Angeles dominated the game.
Best to back Chiefs in Week 1 matchup vs. Lions
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell explain why they both like the Chiefs' spread in their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Betting Nebraska vs. Colorado in Week 2
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the betting odds for Colorado's Week 2 matchup against Nebraska and why bettors should proceed with caution before betting on Deion Sanders' Buffaloes.
Why Texas can upset Alabama in Week 2
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down their reads for the upcoming Alabama vs. Texas matchup and why The Longhorns could upset the Crimson Tide on the road.
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting odds for the Steelers vs. 49ers in Week 1 and why Pittsburgh is a viable moneyline option in the matchup.
Examining National League Cy Young odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the National League Cy Young Award betting market and why Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele should have better odds to win the award.
Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in Week 1 and which bets they like for the opening-week matchup.
Jones’ holdout complicates DET-KC Week 1 betting
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market in the Week 1 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, which a potential absence by DE Chris Jones could complicate dramatically.