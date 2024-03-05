Watch Now
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell break down how to bet the National League MVP Award, with Ronald Acuña Jr.'s health lingering over the market, which now also includes Shohei Ohtani in third at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.
Paths to NBA 6MOY honors for Monk, Powell
Bet the Edge lays out how Malik Monk and Norm Powell could win NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors this year and why Powell is a viable candidate to consider backing.
Illinois could be Big Ten’s ‘sleeper’ in March
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Illinois' current odds of winning the Big Ten tournament and why Ohio State could be a fun flier to consider.
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
Eric Froton, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the possibility of LSU's Malik Nabers being selected higher than Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
Eric Froton joins Bet the Edge to predict who will select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Denver Broncos as a likely option.
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks
The Bet the Edge crew breaks down the markets around the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, which belong to the Commanders and Patriots, respectively.
Blind picking NCAA title contender resumes
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick analyze NCAA Tournament resumes without the team names and pick which ones they like for a national championship bet.
Picking the best blind bracket-buster bets
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick guess the identity of a couple NCAA basketball teams based on their blind resumes, evaluating which they'd pick to make a bracket-busting March Madness run before revealing the two squads.