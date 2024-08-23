Watch Now
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
Brad Thomas, jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate Alabama's odds to make the College Football Playoff and Jalen Milroe's chances to win the Heisman, explaining why both are strong preseason bets.
Big Ten champion odds are looking top heavy
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas look at the odds for the Big Ten champion and how Ohio State and Oregon have separated themselves from the pack.
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
Florida State could ‘run all over’ Georgia Tech
Bet the Edge reviews lines for Florida State and Georgia Tech's clash, explaining why backing the Seminoles as double-digit favorites could be the smart play.
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are hopeful Bijan Robinson will get a heftier workload in 2024, making him a top contender to lead the NFL in rushing yards.
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
Bet the Edge examines the NFL season-long passing prop market, discussing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could be a longshot worth betting on to lead the league in passing yards.
Kupp’s season-long receiving over an enticing bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NFL receiving yards totals in 2024, diving into why Cooper Kupp could be primed for a bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Soft early schedule might help Stroud’s MVP case
Bet the Edge handicaps the NFL Most Valuable Player market, explaining why the Houston Texans' soft early season schedule could benefit C.J. Stroud's chances of winning the award.
Seahawks could have top 10 defensive unit in 2024
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the Seahawks chances of making the playoffs in 2024, discussing why a potential top 10 defense could lead Seattle to the postseason.
QB situation in Pittsburgh is a ‘huge problem’
Bet the Edge examines the Steelers offense, predicting why Pittsburgh could have one of the worst offenses in the league due to their passing game, offensive line and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.