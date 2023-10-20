 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_bigtalkpsuosu_231018.jpg
College Football Week 8 Storyline Watch: Ohio State vs. Penn State will feature test of offenses
NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day
Friday 5: A conversation with Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Friday NASCAR schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

nbc_edge_billsvspats_231019.jpg
Bills could be ‘vulnerable’ against Patriots
nbc_edge_rotovikingsreceiversv2_231019.jpg
Fantasy outlooks for Addison, Osborn after Week 6
nbc_edge_rotoeaglesreceivers_231019.jpg
Fantasy gap between Brown, Smith is ‘not close’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Analyzing Dolphins-Eagles betting markets

October 20, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Dolphins and Eagles clash in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football, explaining why it's a big night for Jalen Hurts' and Philadelphia's offense.
nbc_edge_billsvspats_231019.jpg
2:30
Bills could be ‘vulnerable’ against Patriots
nbc_edge_phillyvsmia_231019.jpg
5:33
Analyzing Dolphins-Eagles betting markets
nbc_roto_jagssaints_231018.jpg
5:50
Jags are a risky road underdog against Saints
nbc_roto_psuosu_231018.jpg
3:51
Betting Penn State vs. Ohio State in Week 8
nbc_roto_lionsravens_231017.jpg
5:06
Lions are ‘set up well’ to upset Ravens on road
nbc_roto_chiefschargers_231017.jpg
4:39
Expect Chiefs to cover spread against Chargers
nbc_bte_opoy_231016_1920x1080.jpg
4:43
Hill’s OPOY odds could shorten in coming weeks
USATSI_21655631_copy_220x124_2274043459937.jpg
4:47
How do 49ers’ injuries alter their season?
nbc_bte_49ers_231015.jpg
5:48
NFL Week 6 betting takeaways
nbc_bte_miavsphi_231015.jpg
4:10
Handicapping blockbuster Dolphins-Eagles matchup
