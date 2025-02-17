 Skip navigation
Top News

Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy
Mark Kotsay
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250217.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Invitational

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Brianna Turner
Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner
Mike Trout
Angels star Mike Trout moving from center to right field in hopes of staying more healthy
Mark Kotsay
Athletics manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

Top Clips

nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250217.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Invitational

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Analyzing Åberg's Masters odds after Genesis win

February 17, 2025 06:00 AM
Fresh off his win at this year's Genesis Invitational, Bet the Edge examines Ludvig Åberg's outlook and potential odds to win the Masters, including how he stacks up with top contenders.
