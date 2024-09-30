Watch Now
MNF betting preview: Will Levis step up?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to Titans-Dolphins on Monday and ponder Will Levis' future.
Week 5 betting preview: Can MIN, PIT keep growing?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to some of the most intriguing lines of Week 5 in the NFL, including Jets-Vikings in London and Cowboys-Steelers.
How to evaluate Commanders, Jets after Week 4?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their takeaways from Week 4 in the NFL and update their viewpoints of some teams that pleasantly surprised or underperformed.
GB vs. MIN Week 4 ‘a tough matchup to read’
Bet the Edge analyzes the Week 4 matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, discussing why it's a tough matchup to predict with the potential return of quarterback Jordan Love.
Allen playing at ‘MVP level’ going into Week 4
Bet the Edge breaks down all the betting angles in the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Ravens, debating whether Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will continue operating at an MVP level.
Week 4 best bets: Eagles-Bucs, Saints-Falcons
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets of NFL Week 1, including the Saints bouncing back against the Falcons and the Eagles' potential regression against the Buccaneers.
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell examine Riley Leonard's prop bets in the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup, discussing if the Fighting Irish quarterback can hit the over on both passing and rushing yards.
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell think Ohio State has enough firepower to to cover and pass the over against Michigan State this weekend.
Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the market for the Heisman Trophy winner, particularly how Alabama's Jalen Milroe can set himself apart from the field against Georgia.
Giants in ‘bad spot’ vs. Cowboys due to injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, noting the Cowboys' lackluster offensive vision and the Giants' lengthy injury report.