 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

London Athletics Meet
Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson headline weekend track meets on NBC Sports, Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Practice
Friday 5: NASCAR All-Star, Indy 500 qualifying schedules complicate Kyle Larson’s plans
NFL Combine - Portraits
2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Falcons shock the football world

Top Clips

nbc_bte_mavericksclippers_240425.jpg
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
nbc_bte_connormcdavid_240425.jpg
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

London Athletics Meet
Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson headline weekend track meets on NBC Sports, Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Practice
Friday 5: NASCAR All-Star, Indy 500 qualifying schedules complicate Kyle Larson’s plans
NFL Combine - Portraits
2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: Falcons shock the football world

Top Clips

nbc_bte_mavericksclippers_240425.jpg
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
nbc_bte_connormcdavid_240425.jpg
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?

April 26, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge analyzes the Miami Heat's dominant Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics, discussing if the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is in trouble as the series shifts to South Beach.
Up Next
nbc_bte_heatceltics_240425.jpg
8:40
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mavericksclippers_240425.jpg
8:15
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
Now Playing
nbc_bte_connormcdavid_240425.jpg
4:44
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewrdraft_240424.jpg
4:20
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeastplayoffs_240424.jpg
4:08
Will 76ers go ‘all out’ in Game 3 on home court?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethirdpick_240424.jpg
7:18
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jjmccarthy_240423.jpg
6:17
McCarthy the ‘quintessential piece’ of NFL draft
Now Playing
oilers.jpg
7:17
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Now Playing
nbc_bte_sixerknicks_240423.jpg
5:25
Knicks have ‘more levers to pull’ in Sixers series
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240423.jpg
10:51
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
Now Playing