Watch Now
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Bet the Edge analyzes the Miami Heat's dominant Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics, discussing if the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is in trouble as the series shifts to South Beach.
Up Next
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Are the Celtics in trouble against the Heat?
Bet the Edge analyzes the Miami Heat's dominant Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics, discussing if the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is in trouble as the series shifts to South Beach.
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
How to bet Mavericks vs. Clippers with series tied
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their betting strategies with the Mevericks vs. Clippers playoff series tied at one game apiece.
Oilers’ McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
Oilers' McDavid leading Conn Smythe Trophy race
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the odds for the Conn Smythe trophy and analyze how the Edmonton Oilers' roster structure leads to Connor McDavid being the favorite.
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Drew Dinsick is confident that under 6.5 (line per DraftKings Sportsbook) wide receivers will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he explains why.
Will 76ers go ‘all out’ in Game 3 on home court?
Will 76ers go 'all out' in Game 3 on home court?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down Knicks-76ers Game 3, and Vaughn is riding with Philadelphia needing a spark down 0-2 at home, but Drew has his reservations.
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
With much uncertainty surrounding the third overall pick in the NFL draft, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss why the front runners of Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy are the best bets for whoever might have the pick.
McCarthy the ‘quintessential piece’ of NFL draft
McCarthy the 'quintessential piece' of NFL draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss J.J. McCarthy as an important player to monitor entering the NFL draft and the "puzzle solving" that comes to betting the draft.
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NHL Conference Champion odds, with an easy path potentially breaking for the Edmonton Oilers and the margin between the Carolina Hurricane and Florida Panthers in the East.
Knicks have ‘more levers to pull’ in Sixers series
Knicks have 'more levers to pull' in Sixers series
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick check in on the Sixers-Knicks series, with New York taking the first two games, and discuss the importance of Jalen Brunson's presence and the need to challenge Joel Embiid.