Are the Bills the best team in the AFC?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick try to decide whether the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC and whether the defense can improve as the season progresses
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick try to decide whether the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC and whether the defense can improve as the season progresses
O’Connell has a long way to go to win NFL COY
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick size up Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's price to win Coach of the Year and talk about other candidates that may be a better option.
Can anyone challenge Daniels for NFL ROY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the NFL Rookie of the Year market and who has a chance to catch up to Commanders sensation Jayden Daniels.
MNF betting preview: Will Levis step up?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to Titans-Dolphins on Monday and ponder Will Levis' future.
Week 5 betting preview: Can MIN, PIT keep growing?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to some of the most intriguing lines of Week 5 in the NFL, including Jets-Vikings in London and Cowboys-Steelers.
How to evaluate Commanders, Jets after Week 4?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their takeaways from Week 4 in the NFL and update their viewpoints of some teams that pleasantly surprised or underperformed.
Week 4 best bets: Eagles-Bucs, Saints-Falcons
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets of NFL Week 1, including the Saints bouncing back against the Falcons and the Eagles' potential regression against the Buccaneers.
GB vs. MIN Week 4 ‘a tough matchup to read’
Bet the Edge analyzes the Week 4 matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, discussing why it's a tough matchup to predict with the potential return of quarterback Jordan Love.
Allen playing at ‘MVP level’ going into Week 4
Bet the Edge breaks down all the betting angles in the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Ravens, debating whether Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will continue operating at an MVP level.