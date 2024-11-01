NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Kyle Larson ready for challenge of Martinsville in his roller coaster season
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Friday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Xfinity, Trucks at Martinsville, November 2024
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btedetvgb_241031.jpg
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
nbc_soc_brooklynfczephyrfcv2_241031.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Spokane Zephyr F.C.
nbc_horse_fillymareturf_241031v2_241031.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Kyle Larson ready for challenge of Martinsville in his roller coaster season
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Friday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Xfinity, Trucks at Martinsville, November 2024
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btedetvgb_241031.jpg
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
nbc_soc_brooklynfczephyrfcv2_241031.jpg
Highlights: Brooklyn F.C. vs. Spokane Zephyr F.C.
nbc_horse_fillymareturf_241031v2_241031.jpg
Betting the Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Turf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions

November 1, 2024 06:00 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down their favorite NFL bets in Week 9, including the over on Jameis Winston interceptions and the Atlanta Falcons to cover the spread against the Dallas Cowboys.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241031.jpg
5:52
NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedetvgb_241031.jpg
4:30
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_dillongabriel_241030.jpg
1:04
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_bte_msuoutright_241030.jpg
6:30
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ohiopennstate_241030.jpg
0:56
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241031.jpg
0:41
Vikings, Colts could score lots of points on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
2:37
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelaccle_241029.jpg
5:19
Start over with CLE rating, but LAC the Week 9 bet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bterandymossintv_241029.jpg
16:53
Moss: Bet against City of Troy in BC Classic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethorpedoanna_241029.jpg
2:56
Should Thorpedo Anna be the BC Distaff favorite?
Now Playing