Back a 'motivated' Houston squad vs. LSU
With LSU looking to "get out the door" from the Brian Kelly era, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell are backing a "motivated" Houston squad in their College Football Playoff matchup.
With LSU looking to "get out the door" from the Brian Kelly era, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell are backing a "motivated" Houston squad in their College Football Playoff matchup.
Best bets for CFP: Miller rec. yards, Miami spread
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton reveal their best bets for the College Football Playoff, highlighted by Jamarion Miller's receiving yards and the Miami Hurricanes.
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
Drew Dinsick believes that the strength of Buffalo's offense combined with the holes in Cleveland's offensive line is enough to spell "doom and gloom" for the Browns in Week 16.
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
The Buccaneers offense is rounding into "full strength" as they travel to Carolina for a bout with the Panthers, but Drew Dinsick believes the Panthers can take advantage of Tampa Bay's defense and keep it close.
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick are backing the Lions against the Steelers, discussing how Detroit matches up "phenomenally" against Pittsburgh's defense.
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the Chiefs-Titans matchup on Sunday and explain why Kansas City may be incentivized to lose with Patrick Mahomes gone and playoff hopes dashed.
Commanders’ early scoring a concern vs. Eagles
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down Eagles at Commanders, pointing to Washington's league-worst first-quarter scoring trends and poor results off wins as evidence to take the Commanders team total under.
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down early angles for Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving, including why grabbing Dallas at +3.5 may be smart, injury updates, and a potential under look at 51.5.
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
Mike Florio provides the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who head coach Mike Tomlin expects to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a wrist injury last week.
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down why the Bulls vs. Nuggets spread keeps shifting as Chicago fades, Denver surges, totals sink, and Jokic's triple-double prop becomes the only angle that still makes sense.