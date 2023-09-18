Watch Now
Barkley injury doesn't move Giants' odds too much
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at Saquon Barkley's injury and how much his potential absence will actually matter for the Giants' chances against the San Francisco 49ers.
Up Next
Tagovailoa leading NFL MVP odds after Week 2
Tagovailoa leading NFL MVP odds after Week 2
After two weeks, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite to win the NFL MVP, and Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about whether that will hold up as the season progresses.
Barkley injury doesn’t move Giants’ odds too much
Barkley injury doesn't move Giants' odds too much
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at Saquon Barkley's injury and how much his potential absence will actually matter for the Giants' chances against the San Francisco 49ers.
Betting Browns vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2
Betting Browns vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell preview the Browns vs. Steelers matchup on Monday Night Football and look at the betting outlook for the Week 2 game.
Examining NFL Week 3 openers
Examining NFL Week 3 openers
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell take a detailed look at the where teams stand entering into their NFL Week 3 matchups.
Falcons, Bengals lead best bets for NFL Week 2
Falcons, Bengals lead best bets for NFL Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, with Drew eyeing the Falcons over the Packers and Jay backing the Bengals (-3) against the Ravens on Bet the Edge.
Purdy’s price to win MVP is ‘much too big’
Purdy's price to win MVP is 'much too big'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Brock Purdy's odds to win MVP and why the 49ers' QB's current price is too long on Bet the Edge.
Will Patriots defense be enough to stop Tua, MIA?
Will Patriots defense be enough to stop Tua, MIA?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dolphins as short road favorites at the Patriots and if New England's defense will be enough to stop Tua Tagovailoa on Bet the Edge.
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and how being an early Thursday night game may affect the scoring on Bet the Edge.
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for Tennessee vs. Florida, a rivalry matchup that looks primed for some solid live-betting opportunities on Bet the Edge.