 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Week 4 CFB Early Line Movement Review and Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough
nbc_wsb_fraroundrecap_230912.jpg
Four multiple MotoGP winners from 2023 look to add new venue in India to their list
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_burns_230918.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fowler_230918.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rickie Fowler
nbc_smith_panicv2_230918.jpg
Panic time for Chargers, Bengals, Bears, Broncos?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Week 4 CFB Early Line Movement Review and Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Pickups of the Day: Perfect Combo with Ryan Yarbrough
nbc_wsb_fraroundrecap_230912.jpg
Four multiple MotoGP winners from 2023 look to add new venue in India to their list
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_burns_230918.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fowler_230918.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rickie Fowler
nbc_smith_panicv2_230918.jpg
Panic time for Chargers, Bengals, Bears, Broncos?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Barkley injury doesn't move Giants' odds too much

September 18, 2023 05:28 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at Saquon Barkley's injury and how much his potential absence will actually matter for the Giants' chances against the San Francisco 49ers.
Up Next
nbc_bte_tuamvp_230918.jpg
4:55
Tagovailoa leading NFL MVP odds after Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_bte_saquoninjury_230918.jpg
2:24
Barkley injury doesn’t move Giants’ odds too much
Now Playing
nbc_bte_brownsteelers_230917.jpg
3:57
Betting Browns vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week3openers_230917.jpg
4:01
Examining NFL Week 3 openers
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_bestbets_230914.jpg
3:37
Falcons, Bengals lead best bets for NFL Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_purdymvp_230914.jpg
4:27
Purdy’s price to win MVP is ‘much too big’
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinspats_230914.jpg
5:12
Will Patriots defense be enough to stop Tua, MIA?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetnfminphi_230913.jpg
5:43
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetennflor_230913.jpg
2:58
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepennstill_230913.jpg
1:54
Penn State ‘cruising’ ahead of game vs. Illinois
Now Playing