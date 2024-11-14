Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are all-in on the Chargers against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in a matchup where Los Angeles should have "no problem" moving the ball.
Up Next
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are all-in on the Chargers against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in a matchup where Los Angeles should have "no problem" moving the ball.
Hunter, Jeanty good bets for Heisman Trophy
Hunter, Jeanty good bets for Heisman Trophy
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton give their bets for the Heisman Trophy winner with a few players standing out from the field.
Notre Dame could cover first-half vs. Virginia
Notre Dame could cover first-half vs. Virginia
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton give their best bets for Notre Dame-Virginia, including Anthony Colandrea's passing yards, the first half spread and more.
Reflecting on the second CFP rankings
Reflecting on the second CFP rankings
Bet the Edge analyzes the second College Football Playoff rankings, debating how many Big Ten and SEC teams will ultimately make the cut in the final CFP rankings.
Rams to bounce back vs. Patriots despite struggles
Rams to bounce back vs. Patriots despite struggles
Despite the recent struggles of Matthew Stafford, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick believe the Rams should have "no issues" sustaining offense against the Patriots in Week 11 behind strong defensive support.
Chiefs in a ‘beautiful spot’ as underdogs vs. BUF
Chiefs in a 'beautiful spot' as underdogs vs. BUF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview an AFC clash between the Chiefs and Bills, sharing why they are backing Kansas City as underdogs with a proven track record of waking up in big moments.
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
Bet it in a minute: Commanders-Eagles on TNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are riding the strength of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense in a divisional tilt with the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
Would you rather take Lamar or the field for MVP?
Would you rather take Lamar or the field for MVP?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss if they would take Lamar Jackson (+115) or the field to win NFL MVP and estimate what it might take for the Ravens' QB to take home his third award.
OKC still West favorite despite Holmgren injury
OKC still West favorite despite Holmgren injury
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how Chet Holmgren's absence due to a pelvic injury will impact the Oklahoma City Thunder's chances of being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Time to take PIT seriously now 3-0 with Wilson?
Time to take PIT seriously now 3-0 with Wilson?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick rate the Pittsburgh Steelers who are now 3-0 with Russell Wilson under center and how the veteran QB has helped unlocked the offense ahead of the second-half push towards the postseason.