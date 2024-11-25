Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving
Expecting Caleb Williams and the Bears to keep things close with the Lions on Thanksgiving, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how Chicago can cover the +10.5-point spread.
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Week 12 losses from the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, discussing what's going wrong with both teams after their recent stretches of play.
Vikings favored by four in game against Cardinals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 13, focusing on the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Arizona Cardinals, a game that features a strong passing offense against a weak secondary.
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick drop their best bets for the Eagles and Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, focusing on the Eagles' defense and game total.
How DeVito starting impacts Bucs-Giants markets
Bet the Edge reviews how markets have reacted to Daniel Jones' benching and Tommy DeVito starting for the New York Giants ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens at Chargers on MNF
Drew Dinsick advices bettors to wait for a better price on the Ravens in Week 12 against the Chargers, while Jay Croucher eyes the Under, citing a Baltimore defense he expects to pick things up.
IND, KC have Week 12 spreads worth betting on
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets for the Week 12 slate, including the Chiefs (-11) at the Panthers and Colts (+7.5) against the Lions.
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton look at the College Football Playoff and think there are many teams in the Top-12 that have a path to win the championship.
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton talk about Indiana's chances to make the College Football Playoff and how far the Hoosiers may fall in the ranking if they lose to the Buckeyes.