Bet it in a Minute: Browns-Broncos in NFL Week 13
The Browns have somewhat turned things around recently, which gives Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher confidence on Cleveland to cover as 5.5-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Broncos in NFL Week 13.
Bet it in a Minute: 49ers-Bills in Week 13 SNF
Uncertainty around Brock Purdy's status has Drew Dinsick staying away from a play on the winner, but he and Jay Croucher both clearly like the over between the 49ers and Bills on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13.
Bet it in a Minute: Dolphins vs. Packers Week 12
Drew Dinsick explains why he's waiting on the best price available before backing the Packers on Thanksgiving night against the Dolphins, while Jay Croucher eyes the Under.
Bet it in a Minute: Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving
Drew Dinsick doesn't think Dallas deserves to be a clear favorite over the Giants on Thanksgiving, leading him and Jay Croucher to eye New York's spread.
Bet it in a Minute: Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving
Expecting Caleb Williams and the Bears to keep things close with the Lions on Thanksgiving, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how Chicago can cover the +10.5-point spread.
Can Tagovailoa silence critics against Packers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers and discuss Tua Tagovailoa's potential production in a cold weather environment.
Lions’ spread vs. Bears is ‘kind of ridiculous’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why they're not buying the Lions as 10.5-point favorites against the Bears on Thanksgiving, highlighting where bettors should consider getting involved with Chicago.
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Week 12 losses from the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, discussing what's going wrong with both teams after their recent stretches of play.
Vikings favored by four in game against Cardinals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 13, focusing on the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Arizona Cardinals, a game that features a strong passing offense against a weak secondary.