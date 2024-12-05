Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why bettors should take the Chiefs and the points in Kansas City's meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why bettors should be taking the Cowboys' spread in Dallas' meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals on MNF in Week 14.
PSU needs to control tempo in Big Ten Championship
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell look ahead to the Big Ten Championship and why Penn State needs to find a way to "control the tempo" if they want to have success against Oregon.
Best prop bets for the SEC Championship
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton give their best bets for the SEC Championship matchup between Georgia and Texas, including Carson Beck's passing yards.
Rams are worth betting on against Bills in Week 14
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher dive into Bill vs. Rams ahead of Week 14, detailing why Los Angeles is worth backing against a Buffalo team that will face true tests defensively.
Expect Browns vs. Steelers to hit the Over
Given Jameis Winston and the Browns' ability to score points in bunches, Drew Dinsick believes the Total for Cleveland's Week 14 clash with Pittsburgh should be higher.
Bet it in a Minute: Packers vs. Lions on TNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why bettors should consider the Packers' spread and the Over in Green Bay's Thursday night clash with the Detroit Lions in Week 14.
Who’s the best bet to win NBA’s Pacific Division?
Dinsick takes a sweep through the NBA's Pacific Division, positing the Clippers as perhaps the best bet to win it (assuming Kawhi Leonard's health) and the Suns as a fragile contender.
Colts’ Richardson ‘looks different’ after benching
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze Anthony Richardson's performance after his early season benching, discussing why the second-year starter looks like a different quarterback.