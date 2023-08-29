 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fan charges at Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.
Fans who made contact with Braves’ Acuña charged with trespassing, disturbing peace
thomas_1920_rydercup21_koepka_spieth.jpg
GC Pod with Rex & Lav: Hits, misses with U.S. Ryder Cup picks
scenic_1920_marcosimone_2022.jpg
Johnson got the team he wanted, but is it the right fit for the course?

Top Clips

pennstatebte.jpg
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
nbc_big10_penn_playeronplayer_isaacfashanu_230829.jpg
Fashanu, Isaac give three words to describe PSU
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230829.jpg
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fan charges at Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.
Fans who made contact with Braves’ Acuña charged with trespassing, disturbing peace
thomas_1920_rydercup21_koepka_spieth.jpg
GC Pod with Rex & Lav: Hits, misses with U.S. Ryder Cup picks
scenic_1920_marcosimone_2022.jpg
Johnson got the team he wanted, but is it the right fit for the course?

Top Clips

pennstatebte.jpg
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
nbc_big10_penn_playeronplayer_isaacfashanu_230829.jpg
Fashanu, Isaac give three words to describe PSU
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230829.jpg
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Betting CFP comes down to teams' 'in conditions'

August 29, 2023 06:20 PM
Jay Croucher, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick evaluate College Football Playoff odds for the contenders.