 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 4
Coco Gauff is first U.S. tennis player to clinch Olympic spot, has busy plans for Paris
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
Cycling - Track - Olympics: Day 14
Laura Kenny, Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, retires from track cycling

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 4
Coco Gauff is first U.S. tennis player to clinch Olympic spot, has busy plans for Paris
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
Cycling - Track - Olympics: Day 14
Laura Kenny, Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, retires from track cycling

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?

March 18, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick survey the NBA futures betting markets, diving into the Denver Nuggets' role players, the last few seeds in the Western Conference and more.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenuggets_240317.jpg
6:25
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
6:52
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
4:55
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteafl_240314.jpg
5:58
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesuns_240314.jpg
6:04
Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemckinnon_240314.jpg
3:50
Is it MacKinnon’s year to win the Hart Trophy?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebracketbuster_240313.jpg
8:05
Potential bracket busters in March Madness
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebubbleteams_240313.jpg
13:56
Evaluating blind resumes for bubble teams
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenfcratings_240312.jpg
5:54
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecousins_240312.jpg
5:33
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
Now Playing