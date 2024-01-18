Watch Now
Betting highest-scoring team in Divisional Round
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting markets for the highest-scoring team in the NFL Divisional Round, breaking down the odds for the Buccaneers as long shots and the 49ers as favorites.
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting markets for the highest-scoring team in the NFL Divisional Round, breaking down the odds for the Buccaneers as long shots and the 49ers as favorites.
Gilgeous-Alexander making strong case for NBA MVP
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting odds for the "tough" NBA MVP race, making the cases for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take home the crown.
Divisional Round player props: Jones, Jackson
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review player props they're keeping tabs on for NFL Divisional Round matchups, including looks at Lamar Jackson's passing TDs and Aaron Jones' rushing yards.
Stroud, Texans shouldn’t be overlooked vs. Ravens
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why they are willing to ride C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans at +9 against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round.
Lions, Goff prop are strong bets against Bucs
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher give their reads on the betting market for Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, including a Jared Goff prop bet. Odds and lines per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the NFL Offensive Player of the Year race between Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill along with the betting market for the Defensive Player of the Year.
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the women's draw of the Australian Open and make their predictions how it may shake out with Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek in the field.
Why Packers are live underdogs vs. 49ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Green Bay Packers' upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and explain why Matt LaFleur's squad could shock even more people against the San Francisco 49ers.
Buccaneers the smart bet vs. Eagles in Wild Card
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for the Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup in the Super Wild Card round and explain why Tampa Bay might be the safer bet given Philadelphia's recent struggles.