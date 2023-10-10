Watch Now
Betting Raiders vs. Patriots in Week 6
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Week 6 matchup and why neither team is an appealing bet in the contest.
Why Garrett is a compelling DPOY bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why Myles Garrett is a strong Defensive Player of the Year bet despite going against a strong field in T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Week 6 matchup and why neither team is an appealing bet in the contest.
Evaluating NFL MVP betting market through Week 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the NFL MVP Market and why Brock Purdy should be considered by bettors to win the award with 7/1 odds.
Bettors should have ‘concerns’ with Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and why bettors should proceed with caution when betting future Dallas games.
Packers vs. Raiders Week 5 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday Night Football and why the Raiders are a hard team to get behind in Week 5.
Are Bills or Dolphins the bet to win the AFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins as contenders to win the AFC East and which team has the edge through five weeks.
Eagles, Lions highlight BTE’s Week 5 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets of NFL Week 5 including the Eagles and Lions covering against their opponents.
Broncos should be more favored against the Jets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the Denver Broncos and New York Jets odds and lines and why Denver should be getting more love hosting Gang Green in the Mile High City.
60.5 may be too high for Texas-Oklahoma
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Red River Shootout and whether these bitter rivals will be able to put up points or if the defenses will perform better than many think.