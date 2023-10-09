Watch Now
Bettors should have 'concerns' with Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and why bettors should proceed with caution when betting future Dallas games.
Up Next
Evaluating NFL MVP betting market through Week 5
Evaluating NFL MVP betting market through Week 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the NFL MVP Market and why Brock Purdy should be considered by bettors to win the award with 7/1 odds.
Bettors should have ‘concerns’ with Cowboys
Bettors should have 'concerns' with Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and why bettors should proceed with caution when betting future Dallas games.
Packers vs. Raiders Week 5 betting preview
Packers vs. Raiders Week 5 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday Night Football and why the Raiders are a hard team to get behind in Week 5.
Are Bills or Dolphins the bet to win the AFC East?
Are Bills or Dolphins the bet to win the AFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins as contenders to win the AFC East and which team has the edge through five weeks.
Eagles, Lions highlight BTE’s Week 5 best bets
Eagles, Lions highlight BTE's Week 5 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets of NFL Week 5 including the Eagles and Lions covering against their opponents.
Broncos should be more favored against the Jets
Broncos should be more favored against the Jets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the Denver Broncos and New York Jets odds and lines and why Denver should be getting more love hosting Gang Green in the Mile High City.
60.5 may be too high for Texas-Oklahoma
60.5 may be too high for Texas-Oklahoma
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Red River Shootout and whether these bitter rivals will be able to put up points or if the defenses will perform better than many think.
Is Alabama in trouble against Texas A&M?
Is Alabama in trouble against Texas A&M?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick like Texas A&M's chances at home against Alabama despite the Crimson Tide's recent history of against the Aggies.
Can Bears stay close with the Commanders on TNF?
Can Bears stay close with the Commanders on TNF?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday night matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders and whether the Bears can help bettors by staying close on the road.