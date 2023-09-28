 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
No repeat pairings on Day 1; Thomas, Spieth in for U.S.
2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Europe sweeps U.S., 4-0, in opening foursomes at Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bengalstitansrfs_230928.jpg
Will the Bengals O get on track versus the Titans?
nbc_roto_dolphinsbillsrfs_230928.jpg
Expectations for Achane against the Bills
nbc_roto_chiefsjets_230928.jpg
Jets’ defense could keep things close vs. Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Previews
No repeat pairings on Day 1; Thomas, Spieth in for U.S.
2023 U.S. Classic
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Europe sweeps U.S., 4-0, in opening foursomes at Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bengalstitansrfs_230928.jpg
Will the Bengals O get on track versus the Titans?
nbc_roto_dolphinsbillsrfs_230928.jpg
Expectations for Achane against the Bills
nbc_roto_chiefsjets_230928.jpg
Jets’ defense could keep things close vs. Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bills are an intriguing bet vs. Dolphins

September 28, 2023 05:38 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting odds for the Bills vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 4 and why Buffalo could be a smart bet laying 2.5 points.
Up Next
nbc_roto_dolphinsbills_230928.jpg
3:31
Bills are an intriguing bet vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_roto_chiefsjets_230928.jpg
5:09
Jets’ defense could keep things close vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ndvduke_230927.jpg
3:36
Will Notre Dame continue domination of ACC?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_tnflionspackers_230927.jpg
4:28
Injuries impacting bets for Packers-Lions TNF
Now Playing
nbc_bte_lillardnbafutures_230927.jpg
5:32
Lillard trade swings NBA title odds to Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_phiwas_230926.jpg
3:10
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_larind_230926.jpg
6:19
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_bte_tjwatt_230925.jpg
5:36
3-way race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jimmyg_230925.jpg
4:43
Garoppolo’s absence would have big impact for LV
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mnfpreview_230924.jpg
6:06
Handicapping Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Now Playing