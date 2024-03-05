 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 27 IndyCar - Streets of St Petersburg Practice
IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Duop Reath continues to thrive as starter
Donny Schatz 03
Donny Schatz scores 500th win in the Bike Week Jamboree at Volusia Speedway Park
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240304.jpg
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
nbc_pl_arteta_240304.jpg
Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s win v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 27 IndyCar - Streets of St Petersburg Practice
IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete on NBC: How to watch, start times, schedules, streaming
Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Duop Reath continues to thrive as starter
Donny Schatz 03
Donny Schatz scores 500th win in the Bike Week Jamboree at Volusia Speedway Park
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240304.jpg
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
nbc_pl_arteta_240304.jpg
Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s win v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament

March 5, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240304.jpg
7:48
Acuña, Betts, Ohtani lead NL MVP betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteaac_240304.jpg
2:49
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_bte_malikmonk_240303.jpg
6:17
Paths to NBA 6MOY honors for Monk, Powell
Now Playing
illinois.jpg
4:03
Illinois could be Big Ten’s ‘sleeper’ in March
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemccarthystock_240229.jpg
5:15
McCarthy to Broncos could be a strong draft bet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenabersovermhj_240229.jpg
2:52
Could Nabers be selected ahead of Harrison Jr.?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepick2and3_240229.jpg
6:08
Evaluating Maye, Daniels for No. 2, No. 3 picks
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebracketbuster_240228.jpg
8:12
Picking the best blind bracket-buster bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteblindresumetc_240228.jpg
14:24
Blind picking NCAA title contender resumes
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_bettingnfldraft_240227.jpg
5:29
Best practices for betting the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing