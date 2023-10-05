Watch Now
Broncos should be more favored against the Jets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the Denver Broncos and New York Jets odds and lines and why Denver should be getting more love hosting Gang Green in the Mile High City.
Eagles, Lions highlight BTE’s Week 5 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets of NFL Week 5 including the Eagles and Lions covering against their opponents.
Broncos should be more favored against the Jets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the Denver Broncos and New York Jets odds and lines and why Denver should be getting more love hosting Gang Green in the Mile High City.
60.5 may be too high for Texas-Oklahoma
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Red River Shootout and whether these bitter rivals will be able to put up points or if the defenses will perform better than many think.
Is Alabama in trouble against Texas A&M?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick like Texas A&M's chances at home against Alabama despite the Crimson Tide's recent history of against the Aggies.
Can Bears stay close with the Commanders on TNF?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday night matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders and whether the Bears can help bettors by staying close on the road.
Pricing Eagles as brutal schedule stretch looms
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview odds for the Eagles and Rams Week 5 clash and look ahead to a stretch of Philadelphia's schedule that could determine its season.
Giants-Dolphins betting preview: NY in ‘bad spot’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how they're approaching Giants vs. Dolphins in Week 5, explaining why they're fading New York and counting on a Dolphins offensive outburst on Bet the Edge.
Stroud leads current OROY odds in ‘loaded class’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Offensive Rookie of the Year market and examine value down the board on Bijan Robinson and De’Von Achane.
Pricing Steelers, Ravens ahead of Week 5 matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're pricing the Steelers amid a wave of injuries ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Ravens on Bet the Edge.