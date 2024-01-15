Watch Now
Buccaneers the smart bet vs. Eagles in Wild Card
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for the Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup in the Super Wild Card round and explain why Tampa Bay might be the safer bet given Philadelphia's recent struggles.
Why Packers are live underdogs vs. 49ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Green Bay Packers' upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and explain why Matt LaFleur's squad could shock even more people against the San Francisco 49ers.
Super Wild Card Weekend best bets
Bet the Edge gives you its best bets for the Wild Card weekend, including the Packers and Dolphins in their respective games.
Lions-Rams may not be a high scoring affair
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the Lions hosting the Rams during Super Wild Card Weekend and believe that the under should get strong consideration in this NFC clash.
Stroud could feast on Ward-less Browns
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the bets for the Texans' battle against the Browns and how a key injury could swing things Houston's way.
Playoff props: Receiving, rushing, passing leaders
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick give their favorite prop bets for NFL playoff leaders, like Jayden Reed for longshot receiving leader, Christian McCaffrey for a chalky rushing leader and Lamar Jackson for passing leader.
Big Ten and Big 12 regular season futures
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the college basketball markets where they debate whether Purdue can be trusted to win the Big Ten and whether Houston or Kansas is the team to win the Big 12.
Pacers in ‘deep trouble’ without Haliburton
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the impact of Tyrese Haliburton's injury on a Pacers team on the rise.
Wembanyama now the bet in dynamic NBA ROTY race
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher have flipped a few times on their NBA Rookie of the Year betting pick, but now, they're riding with the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama over the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.