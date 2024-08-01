 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpod_bradleycaptain_240710.jpg
Keegan Bradley to serve as assistant captain for 2025 U.S. Presidents Cup team
Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpod_bradleycaptain_240710.jpg
Keegan Bradley to serve as assistant captain for 2025 U.S. Presidents Cup team
Loretta Lynns 2024 - Cole Davies No 17 - MX Sports.jpeg.jpg
Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on opening day of Loretta Lynn’s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Terry McLaurin
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwjacksonholiday_240731.jpg
Expectations of Holliday should stay ‘very modest’
nbc_roto_rwjorgesoler_240731.jpg
Soler a ‘huge winner’ from MLB trade deadline
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillv2_240731.jpg
Hill: Dolphins behaving like a championship team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Bills' Coleman a value bet for Rookie of the Year

July 31, 2024 08:26 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for Rookie of the Year and explain why Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman could be a worthy candidate in a crowded quarterback-heavy field.
Up Next
nbc_bte_keoncoleman_240731.jpg
4:49
Bills’ Coleman a value bet for Rookie of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packers_240729.jpg
3:57
LaFleur in ‘sweet spot’ for Coach of the Year bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cwilliamsmvp_240729.jpg
3:37
Williams heavily favored in OROY bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestofnfc_240729.jpg
3:42
Lions could have ‘highest floor’ in NFC
Now Playing
pels.jpeg
2:43
Pelicans a ‘fringe contender’ in the West
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wemby_240725.jpg
3:59
Spurs could take sizable jump next season
Now Playing
nbc_bte_edey_240725.jpg
6:02
Edey is betting favorite for Rookie of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_bte_brownswatson_240722.jpeg
2:14
Does Browns’ Watson still have any upside?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_afcnorthbaltimore_240722.jpeg
1:46
Ravens schedule ‘is definitely eyebrow raising’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_henryopoy_240722.jpeg
2:39
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate
Now Playing