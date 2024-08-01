Watch Now
Bills' Coleman a value bet for Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for Rookie of the Year and explain why Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman could be a worthy candidate in a crowded quarterback-heavy field.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for Rookie of the Year and explain why Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman could be a worthy candidate in a crowded quarterback-heavy field.
LaFleur in ‘sweet spot’ for Coach of the Year bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether Jordan Love could make some noise in the MVP conversation. The duo also explain why Matt LaFleur could be a worthy candidate for early Coach of the Year bets.
Williams heavily favored in OROY bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Caleb Williams being heavily favored to win the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year whether he's a worthwhile bet for the league MVP or not.
Lions could have ‘highest floor’ in NFC
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the factors that make the Detroit Lions a team with high expectations in 2024, including quarterback Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's coaching staff.
Pelicans a ‘fringe contender’ in the West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the New Orleans Pelicans' expected win total for the 2024-25 season, noting how the franchise's roster changes have made the team deeper.
Spurs could take sizable jump next season
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the projected win total for the San Antonio Spurs next season, discussing why Victor Wembanyama's improvement could lead them to 40+ wins.
Edey is betting favorite for Rookie of the Year
Bet the Edge examines the betting market for the NBA Rookie of the Year, analyzing why Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is the odds on favorite to win the award next season.
Does Browns’ Watson still have any upside?
Bet the Edge analyzes the chances of Deshaun Watson turning things around in his third year with the Cleveland Browns, debating whether the veteran quarterback has any upside left.
Ravens schedule ‘is definitely eyebrow raising’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the Baltimore Ravens 2024 schedule, explaining why the NFL did them no favors after finishing the 2023 season with the best record in the league.