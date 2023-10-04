Watch Now
Can Bears stay close with the Commanders on TNF?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday night matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders and whether the Bears can help bettors by staying close on the road.
60.5 may be too high for Texas-Oklahoma
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Red River Shootout and whether these bitter rivals will be able to put up points or if the defenses will perform better than many think.
Is Alabama in trouble against Texas A&M?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick like Texas A&M's chances at home against Alabama despite the Crimson Tide's recent history of against the Aggies.
Pricing Eagles as brutal schedule stretch looms
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview odds for the Eagles and Rams Week 5 clash and look ahead to a stretch of Philadelphia's schedule that could determine its season.
Giants-Dolphins betting preview: NY in ‘bad spot’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how they're approaching Giants vs. Dolphins in Week 5, explaining why they're fading New York and counting on a Dolphins offensive outburst on Bet the Edge.
Stroud leads current OROY odds in ‘loaded class’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Offensive Rookie of the Year market and examine value down the board on Bijan Robinson and De’Von Achane.
Pricing Steelers, Ravens ahead of Week 5 matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're pricing the Steelers amid a wave of injuries ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Ravens on Bet the Edge.
How Holiday to Celtics impacts NBA futures
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review the ripple effects of Jrue Holiday landing with the Celtics, highlighting how several markets shift ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season on Bet the Edge.
Early Cowboys-49ers Week 5 betting preview
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Cowboys and 49ers Week 5 clash on Sunday Night Football and more on the heels of an exciting Week 4 slate on Bet the Edge.