 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s race at COTA
GettyImages-2041651835.png
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Jaden McDaniels flourishes in expanded role

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemhjstock_240319.jpg
Harrison Jr. ‘isn’t a lock’ for No. 4 overall pick
nbc_golf_womenlongdrive_240319.jpg
World Long Drive MB Inv.: Top women’s shots
nbc_golf_menlongdrive_240319.jpg
World Long Drive MB Inv.: Top men’s shots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s race at COTA
GettyImages-2041651835.png
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
Basketball Pickups: Jaden McDaniels flourishes in expanded role

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemhjstock_240319.jpg
Harrison Jr. ‘isn’t a lock’ for No. 4 overall pick
nbc_golf_womenlongdrive_240319.jpg
World Long Drive MB Inv.: Top women’s shots
nbc_golf_menlongdrive_240319.jpg
World Long Drive MB Inv.: Top men’s shots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is a 'done deal'

March 20, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge looks at current odds for NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors, highlighting Malik Monk's clear path to the award and why it may be too late for others to push him in the race.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bte6moty_240319.jpg
6:19
NBA Sixth Man of the Year race is a ‘done deal’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemhjstock_240319.jpg
6:07
Harrison Jr. ‘isn’t a lock’ for No. 4 overall pick
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesweet16longshotsv2_240318.jpg
4:29
Dayton, JMU among plus-money March Madness bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_berrysegmentv2_240318.jpg
9:39
Is UConn a good bet to repeat as national champs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_robbiehummelseg_240318.jpg
12:52
Can Purdue bounce back in 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenuggets_240317.jpg
6:25
Do role players make Nuggets a scary Finals bet?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btencaafavorites_240317.jpg
4:55
Turnovers are a must for betting March Madness
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemancity_240317.jpg
6:52
Breaking down the Champions League betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteafl_240314.jpg
5:58
Analyzing Australian Football League title odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesuns_240314.jpg
6:04
Where do the Suns stand among West contenders?
Now Playing