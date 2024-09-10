Watch Now
Can the Rams be a 'sneaky' betting team?
Trevor Sikkema, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Rams' loss to the Lions, particularly Matthew Stafford's outlook for the remainder of the season and Sean McVay's ability to get the most out of skill players.
Up Next
‘Talented’ Chargers defense boosts betting stock
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Trevor Sikkema discuss how the strong showing by the Los Angeles Chargers led by Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Joe Alt boosts their betting stock for the rest of the season.
Penix Jr. a name to track in NFL OROY odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick lay out why bettors should take a long look at Michael Penix Jr. for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and what names they should cross off for the award.
What to make of Bears’ offensive woes vs. Titans
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their NFL Week 1 takeaways, including the Bears' lack of offensive production against the Titans, the Giants' uninspiring showing against the Vikings more.
Jets defense will test Purdy in game of margins
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy working within 'narrow margins' and postulate how the New York Jets could frustrate him.
Warning signs for Burrow, Bengals after Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, debating whether it's time to downgrade quarterback Joe Burrow.
Why Murray could win Comeback Player of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick make a case for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and why he has as good a case as anybody in the league.
‘Titans or pass’ in Week 1 clash with Bears?
Dinsick thinks the spread for the Bears vs. Titans NFL Week 1 matchup should be much closer -- but as things currently stand, he likes the idea of betting on Tennessee.
Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 1 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for Week 1 of the NFL season, explaining why the Texans and Lions are strong picks to start 2024.