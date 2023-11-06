Watch Now
Chargers-Jets player props, odds to consider
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Monday night's Chargers-Jets clash, highlighting New York's offensive line woes, whether Justin Herbert can continue to 'get right' and more on Bet the Edge.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Monday night's Chargers-Jets clash, highlighting New York's offensive line woes, whether Justin Herbert can continue to 'get right' and more on Bet the Edge.
NFL Week 10 openers: Vikings, Raiders, Ravens
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review opening lines for Week 10 matchups they're targeting including Jets-Raiders, Saints-Vikings, Browns-Ravens and more on Bet the Edge.
QB uncertainty makes ARI vs. CLE interesting bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Cardinals vs. Browns matchup in Week 9 and how the QB uncertainty on both sides makes it an extremely interesting bet.
Can Bengals’ defense stop Bills enough to cover?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their betting picks for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, which Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and co. should turn into an offense-heavy game.
What to make of Alabama vs. LSU in Week 10
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down how to bet Alabama and LSU's Week 10 matchup and why the Crimson Tide could still make a run at the College Football Playoff.
Georgia to be a ‘tough test’ against Missouri
Drew Disnick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the difficult schedule stretch over the next three weeks for Georgia and why this week's matchup against Missouri will be their most challenging one of the season so far.
PIT a solid bet in Levis’ first road test with TEN
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick are riding with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Tennessee Titans in a Thursday Night Football matchup for Will Levis' first road test of his NFL career.
Chiefs vs. Dolphins will likely be points galore
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the criticism Patrick Mahomes has taken over the past couple of weeks and which side of Chiefs-Dolphins they would bet.
Examining NBA futures after James Harden trade
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the NBA futures market in both conferences after James Harden's trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.