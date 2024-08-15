Watch Now
'Hard Knocks' hype may help Bears against Bengals
Drew Dinsick believes the Chicago Bears can cover the six-point spread against Cincinnati because of the quarterback situation on the Bengals and other factors.
Drew Dinsick believes the Chicago Bears can cover the six-point spread against Cincinnati because of the quarterback situation on the Bengals and other factors.
Seahawks have more upside than the market suggests
Jay Croucher looks at the Seattle Seahawks and thinks they have more wins in them than the market expectations.
Because of schedule, wait to bet on Cowboys
The Cowboys' tough schedule to start the 2024 NFL regular season means bettors, according to Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick, should wait before betting on Dallas, hoping their market collapses after the first few games.
Croucher: Intangibles will hamstring 2024 Eagles
Jay Croucher explains why he believes intangibles will hamstring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles, making them a high-floor yet potentially low-ceiling betting option for the NFL season.
Are the Giants the best NFC East bet at price?
The Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys may be the favorites to win the NFC East, but in Jay Croucher's eyes, the best bet -- at price -- to win the division is Daniel Jones's New York Giants.
Aiyuk may be in for a rude awakening if traded
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about Brandon Aiyuk potentially being traded and what the San Francisco 49ers might get for him.
Arnold, Wilson best NFL ROTY longshot bets
Trevor Sikkema, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their Rookie of the Year longshots on the defensive side of the ball, including Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson.
LAC, SEA may take opposite preseason approaches
As the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks prepare to clash in the preseason, Drew Dinsick sees a potential difference in how the teams approach the game.
What’s the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze how the Dolphins will fare in the AFC East and assess Miami’s fantasy outlook for the upcoming season.