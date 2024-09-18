 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of playoff elimination race at Bristol
nbc_cfb_bet_illinoisatnebraska_240917.jpg
Illinois at Nebraska prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, stats for September 21
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btephivno_240917.jpg
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
nbc_roto_bterodgersmvp_240917.jpg
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of playoff elimination race at Bristol
nbc_cfb_bet_illinoisatnebraska_240917.jpg
Illinois at Nebraska prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, stats for September 21
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btephivno_240917.jpg
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
nbc_roto_bterodgersmvp_240917.jpg
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts

September 18, 2024 06:00 AM
Dinsick thinks the discourse around Caleb Williams is "premature" given his youth, but he still likes the Indianapolis Colts to cover vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btecalebwilliams_240917.jpg
3:08
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btephivno_240917.jpg
4:00
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bterodgersmvp_240917.jpg
4:39
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
0:48
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_nfcnorth_240916.jpg
4:47
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_offensivemarket_240916_copy.jpg
4:53
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebryceyoung_240915.jpg
5:02
Bettors should stay away from Young Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekccincy_240915.jpg
5:17
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ravensroadfavoritesv2_240915.jpg
3:43
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
5:38
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
Now Playing